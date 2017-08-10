Winners announced for 37th annual Art in August Show

OQUOSSOC - Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosted the 37th annual Art in August artists and artisans exhibition in Oquossoc Park on Aug. 3.

Thirty-three exhibitors from across the state participated exhibiting world class artwork, fine craft, jewelry, fabrics, pottery and original concept constructions. Ribbons and cash prizes were award in two categories; two dimensional and three dimensional.

Award winners as follows: First Prize: Sandra Pealer-2D and John Hooper-3D. Second Prize: Walter Mularz-2D and Susan Richards-3D. Third Prize: Scott Perry-2D and David Pollock-3D.