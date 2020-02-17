Poet’s Corner: My Golden Years

My Golden Years

by Greg Zemlansky

I walk so slow a snail would love

to have a race,

Everything I eat now has a plastic

horrible taste.

I wear dentures because my teeth

are all out.

I can’t hear a word you say unless

you shout.

My teeth go to bed way before I

do.

My stomach and my fat have become

real good friends too.

I walk around like a baby because of

my depends.

The bathroom has become one of my

best friends.

My hair has disappeared to different

locations.

My get-up and go has got up and went

to unknown directions.

My butt falls asleep and I can hear it

snore.

I have learned not to trust the sound

of a silent fart anymore.

I need a notebook to write things down

before I forget about it.

The housekeeper leaves a blue pill on my

hotel pillow instead of a chocolate mint.

I am a member of the silver and white

beard class.

I look at my golden years this way;

I’m still on the right side of the

grass.