Poet’s Corner: My Golden Years

by Greg Zemlansky
I walk so slow a snail would love
to have a race,
Everything I eat now has a plastic
horrible taste.
I wear dentures because my teeth
are all out.
I can’t hear a word you say unless
you shout.
My teeth go to bed way before I
do.
My stomach and my fat have become
real good friends too.
I walk around like a baby because of
my depends.
The bathroom has become one of my
best friends.
My hair has disappeared to different
locations.
My get-up and go has got up and went
to unknown directions.
My butt falls asleep and I can hear it
snore.
I have learned not to trust the sound
of a silent fart anymore.
I need a notebook to write things down
before I forget about it.
The housekeeper leaves a blue pill on my
hotel pillow instead of a chocolate mint.
I am a member of the silver and white
beard class.
I look at my golden years this way;
I’m still on the right side of the
grass.
