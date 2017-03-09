15th annual Kingfield POPS lineup announced

KINGFIELD - The Kingfield POPS is pleased to announce the lineup for the our 2017 festival, taking place on June 24 at the Kennedy Farm on Route 142. The family-oriented event will offer a taste world cultures and cover a wide range of genres. Some of the finest performers from the northeastern United States and eastern Canada will provide irresistibly dance-able music appealing to all ages.

In celebration of bringing 15 years of music and arts to the mountains of Western Maine we will offer a diverse program featuring past favorites and welcoming new performers. Pack a picnic and join us for what one attendee described as a 3,000 person family reunion.

As in past years, the Kingfield POPS will feature the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. You will recognize the enriching and diverse classical and modern arrangements performed by the BSO, directed and conducted by Grammy Award-winning Lucas Richman.

First seen on the Kingfield POPS stage in 2013, we are ecstatic to have Sultans of String on the program this year. Sultans of String will thrill the audience with a genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms. You won't want to miss the exciting musical collaboration between Sultans of String and the BSO.

Ghost of Paul Revere has seen tremendous success since we first introduced the holler-folk quartet to our audience in 2016. The band has spent the last year extensively touring and putting the final touches on new album, expected to be released later this summer. Harmonies, harmonicas and foot-stompin' will be on tap when the boys take the stage!

The Kingfield POPS shares a mission with Portland's Maine Youth Rock Orchestra to provide music education and exposure to youth. MYRO gives orchestral string students fro 14 Maine high schools the opportunity to work and perform with professional artists. This mission will be showcased in a special MYRO collaboration with Ghost of Paul Revere.

The Jason Spooner Band is known for seamlessly blending of Roots rock, Americana, blues, folk and groove-oriented jazz with elements of reggae and soul. Interesting arrangements, intelligent songwriting, and a variety of musical influences will guarantee an extremely energetic experience. We are pleased to have the quartet on this year's program for the first time.

Kingfield POPS is particularly honored to announce locally-rooted Lula Wiles as part of our program. These three young women are currently bursting onto the American scene. Hovering around a single microphone, the trio of talented multi-instrumentalists and songwriters will offer a spirited show brimming with powerful vocals.

As is Kingfield POPS tradition, our local steel drum ensemble, Western Mountain Trashcan Band will treat festival goers to the fun sounds of the Caribbean.

Early Bird adult tickets are on sale now for $20. After May 15 the price increases to $25 or $30 at the gate. Tickets are available at Tranten's Store in Kingfield and Farmington; at Skowhegan Savings Bank locations in Kingfield, Farmington, Stratton, Rangeley and Phillips; and online at kingfieldpops.com. As always, tickets for youth 17 and under are free. For more information, be sure to visit our website or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

Kingfield POPS provides music and art programming for regional residents, youth and schools. The Kingfield POPS believes that a vibrant arts environment enhances quality of life and creates opportunities for economic development.