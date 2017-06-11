195th Army Band to play at Meeting House Park June 27

FARMINGTON - Performing for audiences around the world and in their won backyard in Maine, the 195th Army Band's Concert Band is carrying on a proud tradition of military bands past and present by presenting free patriotic public performances. The band will play at Meeting House Park in downtown Farmington on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

The 195th Concert Band showcases a performance repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, Broadway medleys and popular tunes, as well as featuring soloists from within the band and performing compositions by area composers and arrangers. The concert band maintains an active performance schedule, playing around the state at numerous military and civilian functions.

The band is made up of 30 musicians who come from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Aside from the two-member full-time administrative team, all of the members are part-time Army National Guard soldiers who have other full-time occupations ranging from teachers and retail business managers to college students, a nurse, a physical therapist and other occupations. The members all set aside their professional and personal lives for one weekend each month and two weeks in the summer to put on the Army uniform and become Army musicians.

The 195th Commander, Chief Warrant Officer Brady Harris, is the director of bands at Brewer High School and resides in Brewer. The top enlisted Soldier, First Sergeant Tony Cyrus of Glenburn, is a recently retired music teacher who taught in Maine and New Hampshire. He now works part time as a rural mail carrier and as the bassoon instructor at the University of Maine.

The 195th Army Band is currently seeking qualified musicians to join their professional military band. For more information about the band, please visit the 195th Army band Facebook page.