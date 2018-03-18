2018 Kingfield POPS lineup announcement

The Kingfield POPS are excited to be part of the gathering of Gypsy Tailwind Reunion featuring Anna Lombard! Gypsy Tailwind was led by two strong talents in songwriting: Daniel Connor (guitar, vocals) and Lombard (vocals), 2015 N.E. Music Award’s Female Performer of the Year! Touching on an array of genres, their style remained rooted firmly within Americana and Roots traditions, with flavors of folk, rock, and alt-country,
gracefully capturing the unclaimed sound that was always
completely their own.
KINGFIELD - In its 16th year, The Kingfield POPS are pleased to once again feature The Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring Grammy Award Winning Music Conductor and Director Lucas Richman to complete an evening of great live music.
Sharing the stage as the crowds arrive will be a solo acoustic performance delivering well thought-out Americana style songwriting by the popular Shawn Tooley. The uprising and local favorites of GoldenOak will be performing their carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies. The crowds will also be pleased to see and hear the remarkable story behind Gypsy Tailwind Reunion featuring Anna Lombard, whose style remains firmly established within Americana and Roots traditions. Adam Ezra Group will, as always, provide tight musicianship, intelligible lyrics and a dynamic performance.
If that is not enough, The Kingfield POPS have commissioned the development of orchestral charts by Emmy Nominated Composer/Arranger Benjamin Birkbeck for a collaboration and a return to the stage of Gypsy Tailwind and Adam Ezra Group with the Bangor Symphony. Truly a special evening.
To conclude the evening will be the firework finale as the crowd reminisces on all the musical talent that consumed the day. This is an event you don’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased online at kingfieldpops.com or at Kingfield and Farmington locations of Tranten’s Family Stores and at local branches of Skowhegan Savings Banks.
For more information on the concert, ticket sales, and line-up visit please visit kingfieldpops.com.
The Kingfield POPS began in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area in order to boost the local economy as well as provide a fun family event. It has flourished into a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance, and experiences.
The Bangor Symphony Orchestra has been bringing the joy of live music to people throughout Maine since 1896, with concerts for many tastes and all ages. Lucas Richman, has served as Music Director and Conductor for the BSO since 2010 and
was Music Director for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra from 2003 to 2015. His command of the core repertoire, coupled with his finesse in presenting new and contemporary works, continues to illustrate Mr. Richman as a source of musical expertise and artistic excellence.
GoldenOak is an emerging sound in New England folk music. They are a Portland-based, indie-soul folk sibling duo, additionally featuring talented musicians on trumpet, cello and keys. Zak and Lena Kendall, originally from New Sharon, Maine, show their bond as brother and sister through carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies; as they sow seeds that explore a rich folk tradition.
Appearing as a quartet for a Kingfield POPS solo set June 30th and returning for a world exclusive with a collaboration set with the Bangor Symphony, Adam Ezra Group is well known for their tight roots-steeped, road-trippin’ essence and are well-known nationally for their tight musicianship, well-written lyrics and dynamic, engaging, and powerful performances.
Living in both Napa, CA and Portland, ME, Shawn Tooley has been deeply involved with singing, songwriting and touring acts since the age of 13, covering blues, Americana, country, folk, reggae, and improvisational genres. He continually writes and records, selling songs to film, cable, radio and to musicians.