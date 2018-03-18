2018 Kingfield POPS lineup announcement

KINGFIELD - In its 16th year, The Kingfield POPS are pleased to once again feature The Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring Grammy Award Winning Music Conductor and Director Lucas Richman to complete an evening of great live music.

Sharing the stage as the crowds arrive will be a solo acoustic performance delivering well thought-out Americana style songwriting by the popular Shawn Tooley. The uprising and local favorites of GoldenOak will be performing their carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies. The crowds will also be pleased to see and hear the remarkable story behind Gypsy Tailwind Reunion featuring Anna Lombard, whose style remains firmly established within Americana and Roots traditions. Adam Ezra Group will, as always, provide tight musicianship, intelligible lyrics and a dynamic performance.

If that is not enough, The Kingfield POPS have commissioned the development of orchestral charts by Emmy Nominated Composer/Arranger Benjamin Birkbeck for a collaboration and a return to the stage of Gypsy Tailwind and Adam Ezra Group with the Bangor Symphony. Truly a special evening.

To conclude the evening will be the firework finale as the crowd reminisces on all the musical talent that consumed the day. This is an event you don’t want to miss. Tickets can be purchased online at kingfieldpops.com or at Kingfield and Farmington locations of Tranten’s Family Stores and at local branches of Skowhegan Savings Banks.

For more information on the concert, ticket sales, and line-up visit please visit kingfieldpops.com.

The Kingfield POPS began in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area in order to boost the local economy as well as provide a fun family event. It has flourished into a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance, and experiences.