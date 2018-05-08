Maine Mountain Quilters celebrate 40th anniversary

FARMINGTON - It is the 40th anniversary of the Maine Mountain Quilters. In celebration, they and the Farmington Grange No. 12 are holding a quilt show on May 19 and 20 featuring Pat Libby and many of her 200-plus quilts.

It was Pat and Virginia Morrell who organized the chapter in 1978. Since then, Pat has been very active as President, Program Chairperson and since 1996, Treasurer of the chapter. She also has been very active in the State Pine Tree Quilters Guild as a Director, Treasurer, Quilt Show Co-chairperson, 2nd Vice President, and for 21 years responsible for membership records.

Pat has been sewing and quilting for a life time. After a career as an elementary school teacher, she assisted in the Home Economics Dept. at the University of Maine at Farmington and even started a sewing class business called The Crooked Seam. In the Grange, her influence ranged from Secretary in the Maine State Grange office to Secretary of the State Grange, a service that lasted until 2001. Pat has held the position of Secretary for 45 years in the Farmington Grange.

Residents of Farmington for the last 55 years, Pat and her husband Gerry, a retired school principal, have two sons, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The show will be held at the Farmington Grange in W. Farmington at 124 Bridge Street on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A donation of $5.00 is suggested. Chances to win a "raffle quilt" will also be available. The lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. The Grange will have lunch/snacks available.

To better serve you the Pins and Needles Quilt Shop in downtown Farmington will be open Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the weekend of the show.