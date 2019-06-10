A life in New Portland through the eyes of Nora West

NEW PORTLAND - The New Portland Library will host a show of paintings and drawings now through July 31. There will be a reception Sunday June 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome. A surprise group of local musicians will be there.

This is a small collection of area locations and various styles and mediums produced through the years.

"I never tire of the New Portland and surrounding area landscapes. There’s always a new or varied view just around the corner. My mind is filled with future paintings," West said.