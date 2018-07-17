Acadia Wind Ensemble coming to Farmington on Aug. 3

FARMINGTON - The Acadia Wind Ensemble will present a summer concert on Friday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mount Blue High School.

The Acadia Wind Ensemble is a band consisting of music educators from all across Maine. The group meets once a year to perform advanced repertoire for the band medium. The Acadia Wind Ensemble was created by Manager Jennifer Fortin and Director Andrew Forster.

Last year’s performance received rave reviews. This year, we are pleased to announce the return of guest conductor, Anthony Maiello from George Mason University in Virginia for his sixth year directing Acadia. Maestro Maiello’s credits include conducting the American Wind Symphony, Honorary Conductor of the United States Navy Band, and conducting the National Symphony Orchestra. In 1980, he conducted musical activities for the Gold Medal Ceremonies at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. He has served as Musical Director for Music Festivals International and was selected as President of the International Association of Jazz Educators. In March of 2010, he was inducted into the Bands of America Hall of Fame.

Maestro Maiello is no stranger to Maine. He has guest conducted ensembles and given conducting clinics at the University of Maine on several occasions. He has also conducted several All State student ensembles for the Maine Music Educator’s Association.

Friday’s concert is free of charge. (donations are welcome). For additional information, contact Jennifer Fortin at jcolefortin@gmail.com or Andy Forster at aforster@rsu18.org.