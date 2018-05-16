Actors/singers wanted for auditions in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts announces open auditions for two live theater events coming up this summer.

Auditions for “Self-Storage: The Contents of Our Lives,” a dark comedy, will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 1 p.m. This is an original play written locally with support from a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. Production dates are August 17-20, 2018, at 7 p.m. If you cannot attend this audition time, please contact Anne Crump, Director, (617-947-9993) for an alternate audition PRIOR to this audition date.

Auditions for the annual DIVA show will be held on Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m., at the RFA Lakeside Theater. We are looking for actors to dramatize iconic lines and scenes from movies as well as singers, dancers and production help. Production dates are July 26, 27, 29, 30, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., (not on Saturday, the 28th.) If you cannot attend this audition time, please contact Erin Smith, Director, (207-670-5153) for an alternate audition PRIOR to this audition date.

For complete information about the audition process and requirements, visit Rangeley.org and click on the “Auditions” tab at the top of the page.

The RFA is always looking for new talent and there is a broad range of roles: try something new! The RFA is celebrating its 50th Year of presenting the arts in the Rangeley Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.