After school arts program brings together all ages

RANGELEY - The Creative After-School Arts workshop lead by Rangeley Friends of the Arts Set Designer Janice Adler brings a multi age group together to create a shared vision. The group is working on the set for “Once Upon a Mattress” - the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club Musical.

CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. FMI call 207-864-5000 or email rangeleyarts@gmail.com