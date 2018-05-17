Alessandra Lynch’s ‘Daylily Called It a Dangerous Moment’ receives 2017 Balcones Poetry Prize

FARMINGTON - Alice James Books is pleased to announce that Alessandra Lynch’s Daylily Called It a Dangerous Moment is the recipient of the 2017 Balcones Poetry Prize from Austin Community College. This book was published by Alice James Books in June 2017.

The Balcones Fiction and Poetry Prizes are sponsored by the Creative Writing Department at Austin Community College. Award winners receive a prize of $1,500 for outstanding books of fiction and poetry published during 2017, and are invited to do a reading for the Creative Writing Department at Austin Community College's campus. In bestowing the award, the judges cited Daylily Called It a Dangerous Moment as a “triumph of bravery and artistry. . . .Depicting rape and its aftermath with moral determination, hard-won vision, a wild, compelling music and keen natural imagery. . . these poems have a feeling of a seabird skimming the surface of the body of water under which lies a profound depth."

Alessandra Lynch is also the author of Sails the Wind Left Behind and It was a terrible cloud at twilight. Her work has appeared in the American Poetry Review, Antioch Review, The Colorado Review, The Cortland Review, The Massachusetts Review, Ploughshares, and other literary journals. Alessandra was born on the East River and now lives with her husband and sons by a stony creek, two hackberry trees, and a magnolia trio. She teaches in Butler University’s undergraduate and MFA programs.

Founded in 1973, Alice James Books is a leading independent press of national reputation dedicated to discovering and publishing exceptional poetry. The press continues to grow its list and is seen as an innovator in the field. AJB is committed to publishing a range of voices, supporting writers' careers, and publishing women and other writers whose work may otherwise be marginalized. AJB also focuses on collaborating with writers in the publishing process, namely design and production. As they urgently engage with numerous pressing, public issues, many AJB books reach far beyond the "standard audience" for poetry. Since 1994, AJB has been a proud affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

For more information about Alice James Books and our partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington, please visit: www.alicejamesbooks.org.

