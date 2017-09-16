Alice James Books announces Sept. publication

FARMINGTON - Alice James Books is pleased to announce the Sept. 2017 publication of Calling a Wolf a Wolf by Kaveh Akbar. This highly-anticipated debut boldly confronts addiction and courses the strenuous path of recovery, beginning in the wilds of the mind. Poems address craving, control, the constant battle of alcoholism and sobriety, and the questioning of the self and its instincts within the context of this never-ending fight.

". . . Akbar proves what books can do in his exceptional debut, which brings us along on his struggle with addiction, a dangerous comfort and soul-eating monster he addresses boldly. . ." —Barbara Hoffert, Library Journal, STARRED review.

Advance praise includes: The Millions "Must-Read Poetry" pick for September 2017, Publishers Weekly Book of the Week (week of September 11), best-selling author (The Fault in Our Stars, etc.) John Green praised Calling a Wolf a Wolf on Twitter (9/5/17), a LitHub "Most Recommended Books for Fall" (9/5/17), and one of 11 New Poetry Collections recommended by Hello Giggles! (8/30).

Kaveh Akbar's poems have appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, Tin House, PBS NewsHour, A Public Space, Guernica, Boston Review, and elsewhere. He is a recipient of a 2016 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation and the Lucille Medwick Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America. He is also the founder and editor of Divedapper, a home for dialogues with vital voices in contemporary poetry. He is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf (Alice James Books, September 2017) and the chapbook Portrait of the Alcoholic (Sibling Rivalry). Kaveh was born in Tehran, Iran and currently lives in Tallahassee, Florida. He will be a visiting professor at Purdue University in Indiana in Fall 2017.

Alice James Books has been publishing poetry since 1973. The mission of AJB is to seek out and publish the best contemporary poetry by both established and emerging poets with an emphasis on supporting women writers. AJB is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For more information, visit www.alicejamesbooks.org.