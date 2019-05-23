Alice James Books awarded $14,000 grant

FARMINGTON - Alice James Books is pleased to announce it is a recipient of a 2019 grant for $14,000 from the Amazon Literary Partnership and Academy of American Poets. These grants support publication and partnerships with new and dynamic voices to our literary community, many of which may have otherwise gone unrecognized.

Since 2009, The Amazon Literary Partnership Poetry Fund has approved more than $12 million in grants to more than 150 organizations like Alice James, with the goal of uplifting and amplifying overlooked and marginalized voices. This Amazon Literary Partnership grant will help Alice James Books literary artists tell their stories and find their readers, empowering writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment and thrive. Grant funds will be used to connect writers with their readers and will support the eBook and print publication, distribution, and promotion of new works by eight authors over the next year.

“By finding and publishing exciting and diverse voices, Alice James Books has become a major force in poetry. Small presses like Alice James provide a vital platform for emerging poets, and they create beautiful books that matter. We’re thrilled to be able to support their efforts,” said Neal Thompson, Manager of the Amazon Literary Partnership.

Works supported during this grant period are by literary artists Shira Erlichman, Jeffrey Thomson, Jill McDonough, Shimon Adaf–as translated from the Hebrew by Yael Segalovitz, Cori Winrock, Lucia LoTempio, Phillip Matthews, and Amy Woolard.

For more information on projects included in the Amazon Literary Partnership/Academy of American Poets grant announcement, visit: https://poets.org/academy-american-poets-announces-2019-poetry-grant-recipients-funded-amazon-literary-partnership

Alice James Books is committed to collaborating with emerging and established literary artists of excellence who might otherwise go unheard by producing, promoting, and distributing their work, which often touches on important social issues. AJB provides a platform from which to elevate these voices and is dedicated to helping its writers achieve purposeful engagement with a broad audience and community. We help writers tell their stories and connect with readers, making continued contributions that help build and grow a more understanding, equitable, and just community through literature.

For more information about Alice James Books, please visit www.alicejamesbooks.org.