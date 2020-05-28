Alice James Books awarded grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership & Academy of American Poets

FARMINGTON - Alice James Books is pleased to announce it is a recipient of a grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership and Academy of American Poets. These grants support publication and partnerships with new and dynamic voices to our literary community, many of which may have otherwise gone unrecognized.

Since 2009, The Amazon Literary Partnership Poetry Fund has approved more than $12 million in grants to more than 150 organizations like Alice James, with the goal of uplifting and amplifying overlooked and marginalized voices. This Amazon Literary Partnership grant will help Alice James Books literary artists tell their stories and find their readers, empowering writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive. Grant funds will be used to connect writers with their readers and will support the eBook and print publication, distribution, and promotion of new works by eight authors over the next year.

“The Amazon Literary Partnership’s goal has been to support organizations that are vital to sustaining the literary culture of their communities,” said Alexandra Woodworth, Manager of the Amazon Literary Partnership. “By funding organizations working to uplift the voices of underrepresented writers, we hope to champion the writers, poets, and translators of the world we live in now. We are thrilled to be working again with the Academy of American Poets to reach these impactful and vital organizations committed to supporting today's most exciting poets.”

Grant funds will be used to help writers achieve meaningful connections with their readers and will support the ebook and print publication, distribution, and promotion (with a dedicated book publicist) of new works of poetry by eight authors in 2020-21. Emerging and established writers, whose works will be supported during this grant period are: Ira Sadoff, Sumita Chakraborty, Kazim Ali, Taylor Johnson, Alessandra Lynch, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Tamiko Beyer, and Donald Revell.

"With key support from Amazon, the press will bring singular and dynamic voices to our literary community, many of which may have otherwise gone unrecognized due to their background, voice, or aesthetic," said Carey Salerno, executive editor at Alice James Books.

To learn more about the Poetry Fund grant recipients, visit this site.

AJB believes in the power of storytelling to grow a more understanding, equitable, and just community through literature. We seek out poetry possessing the range, depth, and ability to improve empathy in our world and to dynamically push against silence. These works open up community discourse and provide a platform from which dialogue on important national issues can be launched.

For more information about Alice James Books, please visit www.alicejamesbooks.org.