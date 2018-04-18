All-musicseventh annual jazz service April 22

FARMINGTON - The sounds of New Orleans traditional jazz and lively gospel music will fill the Fairbanks Union Church in Farmington at 10 a.m. on Sunday April 22.

The South Strong Road Crew—Andy Buckland, bass, Scott Dixon, drums, Doug Walrath, keyboard and Sherry Walrath, vocals—will play throughout the service and lead the congregation in jazz versions of traditional gospel hymns.

Others who will provide special music include Louise McCleery, Nan Berry, John Vetne, Bayla Beane, Austin and Elaine Marden, Karen Beacham, Louise and Joel Bunker, and the Fairbanks Church Choir.

Jazz is no stranger to the church. Many famous jazz musicians began as church musicians. Those early beginnings show through in many well-known jazz tunes like “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Everyone is invited to feel the beat and share in the fun at this all-musicseventh annual jazz service. Come early and stay late; the band will play jazz both before and after the service.

An offering will be taken to benefit a new sound system for the church. For more information contact Anne Smith at 684-2108 or mclinticsmith@gmail.com.