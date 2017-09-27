Franklin Countys First News

Americana Rangeley: Festival of American music on Columbus Day weekend

Posted by • September 27, 2017 •

Muddy Ruckus will appear at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. as part of the Americana Rangeley music festival over Columbus Day Weekend. One $10 bracelet allow access to every event all weekend. FMI visit rangeleyarts.org and click on Events.

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be hosting two bands as part of the Americana Rangeley Festival, Oct. 6 through 9 in Rangeley. This Columbus Day weekend festival is sponsored by Moose Alley.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, enjoy The Dave Mello Blues Band and on Sunday, Oct, 8, enjoy Muddy Ruckus. Both shows are at 7 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. Tickets (Event wristbands) are $10 and are available online or at the door at any of the venues. The wristband gets you into every event all weekend.

Dave Mello offers live blues entertainment covering Muddy Waters, BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmy Reed and many other great Blues classics.

Muddy Ruckus was awarded “Best in State of Maine 2016” by the New England Music Awards. The New York Music Daily calls Muddy Ruckus “Darkly Inventive Americana” and has been recently nominated for “2017 Roots Act of The Year” by NEMA. Their second album, Pretty Bones, was awarded 2106 “Album of the Year” by Red Line Roots.

Other featured bands during Americana Rangeley include the Joel Thetford Band, Tricky Bitches, Chris Ross and the North, Jason Mancini, Matt and the Barnburners, Joe & the Bros. and more. As well as the RFA Lakeside Theater, participating venues around Rangeley include Moose Alley, Inner Eye, the Alpine Shop and others.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives