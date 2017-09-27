Americana Rangeley: Festival of American music on Columbus Day weekend

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be hosting two bands as part of the Americana Rangeley Festival, Oct. 6 through 9 in Rangeley. This Columbus Day weekend festival is sponsored by Moose Alley.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, enjoy The Dave Mello Blues Band and on Sunday, Oct, 8, enjoy Muddy Ruckus. Both shows are at 7 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. Tickets (Event wristbands) are $10 and are available online or at the door at any of the venues. The wristband gets you into every event all weekend.

Dave Mello offers live blues entertainment covering Muddy Waters, BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmy Reed and many other great Blues classics.

Muddy Ruckus was awarded “Best in State of Maine 2016” by the New England Music Awards. The New York Music Daily calls Muddy Ruckus “Darkly Inventive Americana” and has been recently nominated for “2017 Roots Act of The Year” by NEMA. Their second album, Pretty Bones, was awarded 2106 “Album of the Year” by Red Line Roots.

Other featured bands during Americana Rangeley include the Joel Thetford Band, Tricky Bitches, Chris Ross and the North, Jason Mancini, Matt and the Barnburners, Joe & the Bros. and more. As well as the RFA Lakeside Theater, participating venues around Rangeley include Moose Alley, Inner Eye, the Alpine Shop and others.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.