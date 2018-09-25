Americana Rangeley Festival to include live music in October

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be hosting two bands as part of the Americana Rangeley Festival, October 5 through 8 in Rangeley. This Columbus Day weekend festival is presented by Moose Alley and sponsored by Skowhegan Savings Bank.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, enjoy The Dave Mello Blues Trio and on Sunday, Oct. 7, enjoy JJ Appleton and Jason Ricci. Both shows are at 7 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. Other featured bands during Americana Rangeley include Matt and the Barnburners, Ragged jack, Elmore Twist, The Tom Ball Band, Joe & Friends and more.

Dave Mello offers live blues entertainment covering Muddy Waters, BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmy Reed and many other great Blues classics.

JJ Appleton has joined forces with Grammy Nominated Jason Ricci, a world heavyweight champion harmonica player, bluesman, songwriter, and personality. Their new recordings are a rebirth and deep breath of fresh air for both parties. Recording 100 percent unplugged (nary a guitar pickup or bullet mic in sight), and mix gutbucket-noir blues, roots with dirt still on them, and a sprinkle of Cajun Americana.

As well as the RFA Lakeside Theater, participating venues around Rangeley include Moose Alley, Sarge’s and others. Tickets (event wristbands) are $10 and are available online or at the door at any of the venues. The wristband gets you into every event all weekend.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.