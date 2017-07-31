An artist captures Mt. Blue

PHILLIPS - Noted watercolorist Terry Durell’s new landscapes of Mt. Blue will be on display at the Phillips Public Library during Old Home Days, August 16 through the 19.

The public is invited to meet the artist at an Open House reception at the Library from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday August 16.

Durell, who now lives in Portland, Oregon, has been painting Mt. Blue from the shores of Mt. Blue Pond for the last ten years. She will be at the library on Sunday, August 13 to meet the public.

All painting requires talent and discipline. But watercolors, the oldest and least forgiving medium, require intense discipline and a refined talent. Durell began painting long before she graduated from Berkeley with a degree in art history in 1970, and has studied over the years with South African artist Paul Stopforth, and American artists Ron Rizzi, Cynthia Van Horne Ehrlich and others. She began exhibiting her work in 1994, primarily in New England, and has become well-known in the Northeast as a gifted botanical artist.

“I love to commit to great detail,” she says. “I am devoted to the essence and beauty of these natural forms and they give my work energy. I have come to understand time better with regard to flowers, especially, and living in the moment.”

Her Mt. Blue landscapes take her love of detail and nature and expand it to a much larger perspective. She has painted Mt. Blue in all four seasons, in bright sunlight, in the rain, and under the stars. She sketches her work on site, and then spends days and months, sometimes years, rendering the details in her studio.

“For me,” says Durell, “one of the best ways to understand nature is to paint it without a lot of complications and confusion. The coming together of heaven and earth produces so much beauty. I don’t want to miss the chance to see it, and enjoy it, and hopefully capture and share its beauty in my work.”

The Mt. Blue Paintings will be on display Old Home Days August 13 through 19 at the Phillips Public Library, 96 Main Street in Phillips, 639-2665. Hours: Wed 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thur 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closing at 4 p.m. Old Home Days Week), Sat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.