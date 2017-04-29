An evening with Newfoundland’s Matthew Byrne at Phillips Area Community Center

PHILLIPS - New England Celtic Arts will present Newfoundland's top rated balladeer, Matthew Byrne, at Phillips Area Community Center on Saturday May 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Lead singer for the Dardanelles, Matthew Byrne starts an extended tour of the US and is in Maine for one show only in Phillips.

Matthew Byrne was born into a family of Newfoundland music makers and his repertoire is heavily influenced by his unique musical lineage. This tradition thrives on the song – the weaving of a great story with a beautiful melody – and Matthew’s music reminds us how satisfying traditional songs can be when stripped down to these basic elements. His live performance offers tasteful and honest interpretations of folk songs delivered with polished guitar work and powerful vocals. His repertoire transcends time and place with traditional songs from both sides of the Atlantic.

Since bursting on to the trad scene four years ago with his debut recording, Ballads, Matthew has swiftly earned his place as one of the East Coast’s most authentic and vital traditional voices. In that time, Matthew’s music has traveled well beyond the rugged shores of his homeland. His role as singer and song-finder in The Dardanelles has brought him to many major international festival stages including Winnipeg Folk Festival, Celtic Connections in Glasgow, UK, and The Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, Australia.

The Phillips Area Community Center is on 21 Depot Street in Phillips. Tickets are $15.00 Reservations are available at 207-562-4445 or www.necelticarts.com.