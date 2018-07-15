Ann and Denny Breau at North Church on July 20

FARMINGTON - Husband and wife Guitarist Denny Breau and Flautist Ann Breau, will be the summer evening performers at the North Church on Friday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

Denny's rhythmically flawless and dazzlingly clear style allows him to do amazing and stunning things with a six-string guitar. He first draws in an audience with a finely arranged melody and then slides effortlessly into scorching finger-work that sets ears aflame. The lightning fast guitar lines that seem almost humanly impossible to accomplish are balanced with those that have a quiet intimacy and wrap tenderly around his carefully crafted songs. He mixes genres with ease — folk, Delta blues, country and jazz — “creating a totally accessible musical mélange that captivates as it entertains,” according to Lucky Clark writing for the Kennebec (Maine) Journal. Breau is also a consummate and engaging storyteller and singer, with a distinctive take on the Franco-American culture in which he was raised.

Ann Breau is remembered as half or Silverwood with guitarist Marc Jalbert, where her jazz and classical training as a flautist helped her as co-creator of some truly innovative late 20th century music.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.