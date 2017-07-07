Ann Woolsey exhibit at SugarWood Gallery opens today with reception

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery “Artist of the Month” Ann Woolsey will be feted at an open house reception this Friday, July 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

Woolsey is an interesting person with a unique personality. Upon meeting her you will realize there is a novel behind that first chapter introduction.

"To be an artist was in my blood, winning my first art prize in third grade, for a painting of the Ugly Duckling," Woolsey said. "My mother, Lena Fellows Woolsey, who grew up in Farmington, and raised her family 500 miles south in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, saw to it we spent a few weeks each summer with our grandparents on Clearwater Lake in Maine, and learn where our roots were. I love Maine more than I have words for, it’s my ‘old country,’ I often think of myself as Maine's Granddaughter."

Seven years ago, Woolsey took 92-year-old aunt to her 75th high school reunion in Farmington. Janice and Dan Maxham, the owners of SugarWood Galley, happened to strike up a conversation with the pair and it turned out Janice Maxham grew up on the same street as Woolsey's aunt, only 30 years later. When Woolsey revealed that she was an artist, the Maxham's offered her a one-person show in the summer of 2017, giving her seven years to dream and prepare.

"I have been creating a body of work, mostly acrylics, a few watercolors, and many signed prints," Woolsey said. "My work is ‘light filled impressionistic.'"

Woolsey has had previous shows at Stella’s House Blend Cafe at her hometown of Sellersville, Penn. She has also been leading Painting From Photographs, a continuing education open studio workshop at Bucks County Community College.”

Woolsey’s work will remain on exhibit during the months of July and August and is available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. , and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.