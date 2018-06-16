Annie comes to RFA this summer

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is presenting the Tony Award winning musical “ANNIE” over two weekends: June 29 to July 1 and July 6 to 8 at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts in 1930s New York City, determined to find the parents who abandoned her. The show has memorable songs, including “Tomorrow,” “Little Girls,” and “I Don’t Need Anything but You.”

The headliners of the cast include Ben Wetherill as the effusive Daddy Warbucks, Anna Mather as Grace Farrell, his unpretentious secretary, and introducing Stella MacFawn as the irrepressible Annie. Brittany Wetherill, Connor Ellis and Jessica House entertain as Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily St. Regis. The RFA is proud to present the energetic set of orphans: Tessa Sherrer, Gracie Mae Fargo, Maggie Swain, Averie Flewelling, Gracie Feeney, Olivia Therrien, Lu Farmer, Abby Grant and Adelaide Dea. The cast is rounded out with seasoned local characters including Chris Farmer, Daxxtyn Williams, Ana Wetherill, Emma Jacot-Descombes, Sonja Johnson, Tim Straub, Pam Ellis, Erin Smith, Les Hoekstra, Dennis O'Neil and John Bonnell, and new to the stage are Tina Falasco and Allison Steward.

The production staff includes Pam Ellis, Erin Smith, Millie Hoekstra, Val Zapolsky, Raina Sherrer, and Justin Orazi, who are all hard at work bringing the magic of Broadway to the town of Rangeley.

Reserve Seats are on sale now at rangeleyarts.org – $18/First-Night: (June 29) $15, $10 for youth. Tickets will also be available at the door. The RFA’s production is sponsored in part by M & H Logging and Construction and by Blue Orchid Asian Cuisine. Annie is based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray. Music by: Charles Strousse, Lyrics by: Martin Charnin, Book by: Thomas Meehan.