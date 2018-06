RANGELEY - The Cast of Annie is in full production this week, preparing for opening night of a two-weekend run, June 29 through July 1, and July 6 through 8.

Presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, this full-length musical production is co-sponsored by M & H Logging and Construction and Blue Orchid Asian Cuisine. For tickets and FMI visit rangeleyarts.org.