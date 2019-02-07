Annual Literacy Volunteers poetry contest now open

FARMINGTON - The Annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest is now open to residents of all ages of Franklin and Somerset Counties, and the towns of Livermore and Livermore Falls.

A first, second, and third place winner will be selected in each of 5 categories: (Age 0-10, 11-17, 18-25, 26 and older, and students of Literacy Volunteers). Winners receive prizes: $25 for first place, $15 for second place, and 5 Literacy Bucks for third place. All winners and finalists will be invited to read at an awards ceremony at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, May 15, and will have their poems printed in the program. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties will process all poems and send them, anonymized and with any identifying information removed, to an out-of-county judge.

Poet Laine Kuehn of Belfast will select the winners in each category. Kuehn graduated from the Denver School of the Arts in 2010, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Maine at Farmington. Kuehn has served as an intern with the Beloit Poetry Journal in 2013 and 2014, and is involved in the Belfast Poetry Festival.

To enter, submit no more than three (3) poems to the Farmington Public Library, 17 Academy St., Farmington, 04938, or email to literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com (subject line: Poetry) by Friday, April 12, with a cover letter listing the poet’s name, category entered(see listed above), contact information, and the title of the poem(s) submitted so that poems can be read anonymously.

Cover letters need not include biographical information. Only submissions which follow this criteria and are submitted by April will be considered. All poems must be original and previously unpublished. Poems will not be returned, so please do not send originals or a SASE. Simultaneous submissions are accepted; please note on the cover letter and notify Literacy Volunteers immediately of acceptance elsewhere.

Finalists will be notified by May 10. Other confirmation of receipt should not be expected. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is a 501(3C) public charity with a mission to promote family literacy.

For more information about the contest guidelines, visit westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131.