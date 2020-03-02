Annual Luck o’ the Irish night at Phillips Area Community Center

PHILLIPS - On Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street, the annual Luck O' the Irish Night will feature "music that will set your feet to dancing". Dona Whittemore and Friends will offer "a lively medley of classic country and rock". Performing with Dona, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala, and Tim and Susie Lambert.

The evening will kick off with a potluck supper starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10/$5 for those under 12 years of age.

Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Please call Winona Davenport at 639-4296 to let her know if you will be bringing something.

The music will start at an appropriate time as folks are finishing their suppers. There will be a small space provided for those who wish to kick up their heels. And those that wear green will have their names entered in a drawing for a prize during the event. The evening's program is planned to last approximately an hour and a half.

Additionally, the winner of PACC's current raffle project will be drawn. Tickets are on sale now right up to the night of the event: $1 each or six for $5. The prize is a 3D stained glass piece measuring 13 inches high by 5 inches wide. It depicts two purple lilies. PACC members with tickets may often be found at the Local Bull.