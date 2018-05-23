Franklin Countys First News

Anstiss Morrill, Matiana Glass to display, raffle artwork at Farmington Public Library

May 23, 2018

Sally Rowe holding the quilted wall hanging she created which was raffled as part of the Quilt display at the Farmington Public Library. The Elena Kohout, assistant director, was the fortunate winner of the the Elkon Silhouette wall hanging.

FARMINGTON - Artists Anstiss Morrill and Matiana Glass will be displaying their paintings at the Farmington Public Library during the months of June and July.

Morrill has been painting for many years. She says watercolor gives her a feeling spontaneity which lets her fancy take hold. Glass also works in watercolor and paints scenes in and around Maine as well as still life images.

Each artist is donating a piece to be raffled at the end of July. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for ten. Winners will be notified by phone.

An event to Meet & Greet the artists will take place Thursday afternoon, May 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

