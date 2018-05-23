Anstiss Morrill, Matiana Glass to display, raffle artwork at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - Artists Anstiss Morrill and Matiana Glass will be displaying their paintings at the Farmington Public Library during the months of June and July.

Morrill has been painting for many years. She says watercolor gives her a feeling spontaneity which lets her fancy take hold. Glass also works in watercolor and paints scenes in and around Maine as well as still life images.

Each artist is donating a piece to be raffled at the end of July. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for ten. Winners will be notified by phone.

An event to Meet & Greet the artists will take place Thursday afternoon, May 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.