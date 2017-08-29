Anstiss Morrill to exhibit work at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery's “Artist of the Month” Anstiss Morrill will be feted at an open house reception Friday, Sept. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

"My work varies from impressionistic landscapes to abstract evocative pieces," Morrill said. " I feel that painting can be like fiction writing or dreaming. It may take elements from true life and combine them in different ways. I like to be surprised by what images reveal themselves."

Morrill’s work will remain on exhibit through September and is available for purchase.

"My gratitude to Marni Lawson for teaching me that art time can also be play time. Thanks also to the Maxhams for giving space and encouragement to local artists. And many thanks to all the friends who have helped me prepare for this show," Morrill said.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.