Army Band to perform in Phillips on July 2

PHILLIPS - Performing for audiences around the world and in their own backyard in Maine, the 195th Army Concert Band will offer a pre-4th of July Concert at the Phillips Area Community Center on Sunday, July 2. The concert begins at 1 p.m. and admission is free.

The Bangor-based 195th Concert Band showcases a repertoire ranging from military marches to wind band works, Broadway medleys and popular tunes, as well as featuring soloists from within the band. The band consists of 30 musicians from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. All are part-time Army National Guard soldiers who have other full-time occupations, ranging from teachers and retail business managers to college students, a nurse, a physical therapist, and other occupations.

The concert is co-sponsored by the PACC and The American Legion, Post 64, in Phillips. Though coming two days before the Fourth, this Sunday afternoon concert at the PACC, says concert coordinator Pam Matthews, “is meant to be a rousing celebration of our nation’s birthday.”

Refreshments will be available. For more information call Pam at 639-2630.