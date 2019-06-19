Art exhibit and jazz concert on July 2 at RFA Theater

RANGELEY - Enjoy art and music as The Rangeley Friends of the Arts hosts two complimentary events on July 2.

At 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. enjoy an Opening Reception for Batchelder/Mularz – Paintings and Photography, followed at 7 p.m. by a concert with Sami Stevens, Jazz Vocalist, and Kazemde George.

The Art Reception features the paintings of Carol Batchelder and the photography of Walter Mularz – both are award winning artists with ties to the Rangeley area. Enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine), and meet the artists. The exhibit continues through August 2.

NYC Vocalist Sami Stevens, together with Saxophonist Kazemde George, combine Jazz, Experimental and Classic RnB sensibilities to forge a truly unique sound in original music. The concert is Exclusively Sponsored by Moose Alley. Tickets for the concert are available in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org, click on the “Buy Tickets” tab. Seating is general admission. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The RFA Lakeside Theater is located at 2943 Main St, both in Rangeley. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.