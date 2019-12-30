Art exhibition by Jillian Herrigel at CV Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - A new exhibition by Jillian Herrigel opens Jan. 2 at the Carrabassett Valley Library & Community Center. The exhibition features 15 acrylic paintings and will be on display until Feb. 28. A Wine & Cheese Reception will be held Friday evening, Feb. 21 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Jillian Herrigel’s work reflects her intuitive reaction to a scene or idea. Her reaction involves combining color, cshape, and line through a process that she considers to be somewhat inexplicable. Inspiration for her paintings can be anything from the mundane to the beautiful, with results that allow the viewer to form his or her own interpretations of or reaction to- not every creation connects to its original idea, and different concepts and representations often emerge.

For more information on the artist visit http://www.jillianherrigel.com/