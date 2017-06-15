Art gallery reception for Rex Holsapple is June 28

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is hosting an opening reception for an exhibit featuring the work of Rex Holsapple, Photographer, on Wednesday, June 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the new Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley. The Exhibit will be open to the public from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday – Thursday, as well as when the theater is open for events, through July 23.

Rex Holsapple has been a student, teacher, manager of foreign exchange risk, chief investment officer, and consultant. Through all of this, photography was a hobby. A few years ago, he realized that if he wanted his photographs to be good, he needed to spend more than one day a week on them. He now makes a full time commitment of emotional, intellectual, and physical energy to photography. He has studied privately with Paul Caponigro, and has attended workshops conducted by Ansel Adams and by John Sexton.

“We consciously contemplate very little that our eyes see. Of that small portion, awareness usually lasts only a moment before our consciousness moves on to something else. But sometimes we see things. We see in a way that causes us to look and relate for thirty seconds, or thirty minutes, or an hour.”

Holsapple has exhibited his work for the past six years, mostly at juried art festivals in the northeast United States. Nine separate pieces of his photography have been recognized for outstanding work at these venues. Originally from Texas, Holsapple has been a resident of Mount Vernon, Maine, for 15 years.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation "Bringing the Arts to Life" in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.