‘Art on Campus’ brings emerging artists to campus

FARMINGTON -The University of Maine at Farmington has recently received a grant from the H. King & Jean Cummings Charitable Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. Funds from the $5,000 grant will go to support the UMF “Art on Campus” program.

With this grant, the Maine Community Foundation doubles its generous support of the vibrant UMF arts initiative, which brings the creative works of emerging artists to the UMF campus year-round.

First implemented in spring 2017, the program exhibits the expressive work of two artists per semester with the goal of providing UMF students, faculty, staff and residents of western Maine with opportunities to engage with visiting artists, experience distinct artistic mediums and gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of art in public spaces and in civic life.

As of this semester, the program has brought seven artists and their creative work to the UMF campus. Those artists represent a rich artistic vision and geographic diversity and include: Tamar Etingen, Shoshannah White, Parisa Ghaderi, Katrina Majkut, Christopher McNulty, Lisa Deloria Weinblatt and H. Jennings Sheffield.

"We are deeply grateful for the Maine Community Foundation's investment in our campus and community," said Ann Bartges, assistant professor of visual arts and the chair of the Art on Campus Program. "Art provides a window into the ideas and experiences of others, and has the ability to open up meaningful conversations. With this generous support, we are able to bring artists and artworks to our campus that engage and inspire our students and community.”

First put on display in UMF’s Mantor Library, the program has expanded its exhibits to include the University’s Emery Community Arts Center. Artist talks are also featured each semester where campus and community members can engage directly with the artist.

According to their website, The Maine Community Foundation, now in its 35th year, works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. The community foundation is committed to serve all of Maine; demonstrate respect for people and places; achieve quality and integrity in everything we do; and remain nonpartisan. The Foundation has supported the UMF Art on Campus program since 2017.

The Art on Campus program is sponsored by the UMF President’s Office and the H. King & Jean Cummings Charitable Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. All events are free and open to the public.

Artists are selected by a committee of UMF art faculty and university staff. A national open call has been distributed for the upcoming spring 2019 series.

For more information, email Ann Bartges, UMF assistant professor of visual arts, at ann.bartges@maine.edu or call 207-778-7461.