Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan survey

FARMINGTON - Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington are embarking on an exciting effort to gather information on the creative resources in the Franklin Hills area of southern Franklin County and its surrounding towns in order to develop an Arts, Cultural, and Heritage Plan.

Whether you are a resident or just enjoy the areas’ arts, cultural, and heritage activities, feedback is essential to ensure the plan accurately reflects the values, priorities, and concerns of the community. Your input will help build a comprehensive, data-driven plan that will better connect our community to arts, cultural, and heritage assets.

The group has held three successful community forum meetings in Farmington, Wilton, and Livermore Falls to assess interests in the development of arts of and cultural activities. The results of these meetings helped shape the cultural plan surveys. Data collected through the surveys will be used to identify goals for the Franklin Hills Arts, Cultural, and Heritage Plan.

When completed, the plan will utilize resources strategically and thoughtfully. The plan will: identify community priorities; provide strategies to enhance and develop arts and cultural opportunities for residents; and recommend policies to expand the creative economy of the area. With help from Reinholt Consulting, Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington are committed to creating a community-designed plan that will enhance the quality of life for residents as well as the creative economy.

Input from citizens, artists, and organizations throughout the process is critical to the success of this effort. Whether you live, work, or just spend time in southern Franklin County and its surrounding towns, your feedback is essential!

Please help shape the arts, cultural, and heritage plan by taking a few minutes to complete the Public Opinion Survey. There is also an Artist & Performer Survey and a Cultural Organization Survey. You may fill out as many of the surveys as apply to you.

Each survey takes 5-10 minutes, and by completing the Public Opinion Survey you will be entered into a drawing for a $50 visa gift card! The winner will be announced in the spring of 2019.

Find the surveys here: http://reinholtconsulting.com/projects/franklin-hills/

Hard copies of the surveys are available at most Town Offices in southern Franklin County and its surrounding towns. For more information contact: saskia@reinholtconsulting.com, 207-218-2072