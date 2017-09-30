ArtsFarmington adopts new logo, motto and mission statement

FARMINGTON - The Arts Institute of Western Maine is now ArtsFarmington.

At a special meeting of its membership on Sept. 14, the new name as well as a new motto, logo and mission statement were adopted. The organization remain an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington and the mission is “to inspire, enrich, educate and entertain the communities of the greater Farmington area by presenting a broad array of affordable, high-quality arts events. We believe that diverse arts experiences, featuring both local and non-regional artists, give vitality to community life."

The new motto is: “Arts Inspire!”

The board of AIWM, now ArtsFarmington, has been working with a consultant in the arts for the past year to hone its thinking on these issues. With renewed energy, we are planning for the future.

Programs scheduled for this fall and the spring of 2018 are:

Maine Mountain Chamber Music | October 7th Lily Funahashi and Laurie Kennedy will be joined by guest musicians Keiko Tokunaga, Carolyn Davis Fryer, Elizabeth Anderson, and Steven Pane. Playing Schubert and more.

Maine Squeeze | October 21st The Maine Squeeze, a six-member accordion ensemble, presents Oktoberfest, a family fun evening featuring music from foot-tapping polkas to waltzes to sing-a-longs.

Water Bear Confabulum | October 28th An all day annual alternative arts festival in downtown Farmington and, this year, extended into the Bonney Woods and the Powder House Hill areas. Sponsored by the UMF Department of Art with support from AIWM.

Northfield | December 10th Local singing group Northfield will serenade us with sounds of the season in a holiday concert. Classic favorites blend with modern carols in a holiday celebration for the whole family.

Michael Cooper | January 27th The story and reflections about his father's life as a solo veterinarian in Farmington as told and acted out by performer and mime, Michael Cooper.

Maine Balkan Choir | March 11th The Maine Balkan Choir specializes in the traditional singing style of the Balkan countries. The songs are full of heart and the message that they express is universal.

The ChoralArts Camerata | June 2nd The Camerata is the premier Portland-based chamber chorus that sings a cappella choral repertory from the Renaissance and Modern eras with forays into ethnic and folk music

Maine Mountain Chamber Music Returns | Date TBA Local favorites Maine Mountain Chamber Music return joined by guest musicians

Comments and suggestions cheerfully welcome by e-mailing Burt Knapp: <a

href="mailto:president@artsfarmington.org">president@artsfarmington.org.