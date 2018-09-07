ArtsFarmington First Fall Event: Timothy Burris with ‘Torres Meets Tárrega’

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., the stage of the Emery Community Arts Center will be given to Timothy Burris for an hour of Spanish Guitar music of the Romantic period in the late 1800s.

Before Andrés Segovia, there was Francisco Tárrega. Born in 1852, Tárrega worked as a performing artist and composer and was an inspiring teacher who influenced a generation of students. Several of those students went on to significant careers as composers, concert artists, and teachers. The program includes compositions by Francisco Tárrega and several of his students. Works by Tárrega’s own teacher, Julian

Arcas, round out the program.

Burris will perform on a guitar built for him by Richard Berg (Ottawa), a replica of an 1864 instrument built by the Spanish guitar maker Antonio de Torres Jurado, considered to be the most important Spanish guitar maker of the 19th century. Torres gave the guitar which he had built for himself to a youthful Tárrega after he heard him perform.

Timothy Burris has performed widely in Europe and the US. As lutenist he holds a soloist’s diploma from the Royal Conservatory in the Hague and a PhD from Duke University. In 2011 he started the annual Portland Early Music Festival of the Portland Conservatory of Music. He is currently on the appllied music faculties of the Portland Conservatory of Music and Colby college. Admission by donation. There will be a brief reception after the performance.