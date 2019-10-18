FARMINGTON - On Thursday, Oct. 24, ArtsFarmington presents “A Night in Havana!” by pianist George Lopez.

Lopez is passionate about Cuban composes and their works. Following a recent trip to Cuba, he brings the wealth of Cuban music to his American audiences with “A Night in Havana!” an evening of sexy and entertaining keyboard music inspired by the city considered to be the Vegas before there was a Vegas. With its lively and offbeat rhythms and sweet melodies, Lopez will perform works by the greatest Cuban art composers from past to present. Ending the evening will be the popular “Malagueña” by the great Ernesto Lecuona, known as "... the Gershwin of Havana."

George Lopez, the Beckwith Artist-in-Residence at Bowdoin College, has been a dynamic performer and educator for over 25 years. He is known on several continents for his performance of the standard repertoire as well as being a champion of newly-written works. He recently premiered a piano concerto composed for him here in Maine and is comfortable in styles of music ranging from jazz and ragtime to more contemporary improvisation. Lopez is Artist in Residence at Bowdoin College on Maine where he performs regularly to capacity crowds and conducts the Bowdoin Symphony Orchestra.

The program will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine in Farmington. Adult tickets will be $12, those 18 and under are free as are UMF students with ID. College students from other schools will be $5 with ID. No one will be turned away.