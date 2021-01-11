ArtsFarmington presents online series ‘3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era’

FARMINGTON - ArtsFarmington is presenting an online series titled, “3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era” which will be accompanied by Doug Protsik on “old-time piano.” The first one will be Charlie Chaplin’s "The Kid" available for viewing starting on Jan. 22 for one week. Access to the movies is through ArtsFarmington website, www.artsfarmington.org.

The other films for viewing will be Buster Keaton’s "The Cameraman" available on Feb. 12 and Harold Lloyd’s "Safety Last" on March 19. A link to a film can be purchased through the website for $10/film or $25 for the entire series. After purchasing access to a film, you will receive a link for viewing.

Doug Protsik is a graduate of UMF and has composed and recorded 12 original silent movie scores for Turner Classic Movie silent film restorations. He has been performing old-time piano for over 40 years and has presented and accompanied silent movies previously in Farmington. He most recently played in Farmington with the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, sponsored by ArtsFarmington. He is also the director of the Maine Fiddle Camp.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For questions consult the ArtsFarmington website or call 778-9437.