ArtsFarmington presents video concert

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, Sept. 26 starting at 7:30 p.m., ArtsFarmington along with Maine Mountain Chamber Music will present a virtual concert of well-known local pianists Steven Pane and Yuri Funahashi, along with their son, violinist Gianluca Pane. This special concert was recorded professionally in Nordica Auditorium to give the feel and high-quality sound of a live concert. It is given in lieu of a live concert by Maine Mountain Chamber music usually scheduled at this time.

The program consists of Beethoven Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109, played by Steven Pane, Brahms Intermezzi Op. 117 #1 and #2, played by Yuri Funahashi, and Brahms Sonata in G major, Op.78, for violin and piano, played by Gianluca Pane and Yuri Funahashi.

To view the concert online please go to the ArtsFarmington web page, (artsfarmington.org) There you can register and receive a link to the concert. The concert will be available to view anytime from 9/26 through 10/26/20

The concert is free, although donations to ArtsFarmington will be most appreciated.