ArtsFarmington to present Maine-based Opus One Big Band on Nov. 3

FARMINGTON - ArtsFarmington is happy to present Maine-based Opus One Big Band on Nov. 3 at 7:30 at the North Dining Hall in the Olsen Student Center (111 South St.) at the University of Maine at Farmington.

While the event can be enjoyed solely as a concert, dancing along will deﬁnitely be an option. In fact, dance instruction will be available beforehand at 6:30 p.m. by Susan Atwood and Tom Whalen in the North Dining Hall. Seating will be available at tables or around the edge of the hall. There will be a cash bar and snacks available as well.

Opus One is made up of top jazz performers from around the state who are also music educators. The group was founded more the 25 years ago as a way to introduce students to the joys of the Big Band Era while also providing fund raisers to support local school music programs. They will be oﬀering selections from the greats such as the Count Basie Band, The Tonight Show Big Band, Duke Ellington, as well as vocal favorites from Franks Sinatra, Harry Connick, Jr. and Michael Bublé.

Opus One Big Band was founded by Dale Perkins, proprietor of Perkins Music House out of Skowhegan. The group is currently directed by Doug Kennedy, a veteran music educator in Maine.

Reserve a table for you and your friends! Tickets will be available at the door. Table reservations can be made at artsfarmington.org. For more information call 778-9437. Cost is $15/ person or $25/couple. Free to UMF students with an ID and anyone 18 and under. ArtsFarmington is an aﬃliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For more information call 778-9437.

ArtsFarmington’s mission is to inspire, educate and entertain the community in Western Maine through involvement with arts events that appeal to all ages and interests. We are committed to aﬀordability and community participation through memberships and sponsorships. We believe that diverse arts experiences and support of local artists give vitality to community life.