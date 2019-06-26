Artwalk ushers in Kingfield POPS weekend

KINGFIELD - On June 28, Kingfield Friday Artwalk opens a weekend of great music with great art, craft and conversation. Up and down Main Street, various venues will open their doors to the public from 5 to 7:30 p.m. showcasing all kinds of local artisans and artists (some may stay open longer). Most venues offer light refreshments.

Alpine Design Gallery and Art Studio, located upstairs from the High Peaks Artisan Guild on Main Street, features owner Patty Thomas' ski art and aromatherapy products along with guest artists: Greg Thomas Photography, photography by Kristen Ziehler, pottery by Jean Benson and Catherine Hudson, and glass art by Susan Hudson.

American Legion Post #61 will be set up at the Mt Abram Masonic Lodge on Main Street for the June Art Walk. While the Legion does not have any art for sale, it does offer memorabilia from its member's careers. Past displays have included photos, medals, artifacts and articles.

"Each piece has its own story to tell and will be some of the coolest history you can't read about," said Post Commander John Maynard. Also on display will be the Post Charter, the Table Set for One, the Battlefield Cross and the Post Everlasting Display. "These displays are the cornerstone of our ceremonies," Maynard noted. Viewers will be able to view each detail and ask members for their specific meanings.

The whimsical and folksy fiber art of High Peaks Artisan Guild's newest member FolkAnna will be on exhibit during the 2019 Kingfield Artwalk. Artist Kathy Beauregard of Industry, a lifetime needle worker, says she is inspired by motifs and symbols from the intricately embroidered folk dress of her great-great-grandmother's homeland, the Czech Republic. "I love using upcycled textiles, vintage trims and colorful prints to create folksy birds, joyful dolls, soft books and more," says Beauregard. "Each BabiAnna doll is named for one of the women ancestors from my circle of friends in celebration of their gifts to us." FolkAnna's fiber art can also be viewed on Facebook and Etsy.com.

The Red Barn Upcycled Market's featured artist this month is Susan Catino of Highland Beadworks. Catino creates wine charms and during Artwalk, she will have an Artwalk Special - tagged charm sets at $3 each or two for $5. Catino also creates necklaces and bracelets.

POPS Artwalk at Rolling Fatties will feature local musicians DJ and Joe who have played together for years and are also known as members of Invite the Wild. "Come enjoy their guitar and vocal mash up of talent!" invited co-owner Polly MacMichael. There will also be a Farmers' Market with cheese from Crooked Face Creamery, grass-fed beef from Cold Spring Ranch, goods from Runamuck Farm, Caniba Naturals, West Branch Bakery and more. Fatties' celebrations run from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. "Come check it out!" MacMichael urged.

The Ski Museum of Maine invites artwalkers to view the exhibit "Maine Olympians - From the Pine Tree State to the World Stage" showcasing the many representatives from the State of Maine in the Winter Olympics from 1948 to present day. Among the other exhibits is a map featuring the present day ski resorts still operating - both Nordic and Alpine, as well as the "lost" ski areas. Refreshments will be served.

The Stadler Gallery of Contemporary Art' barn and studio is full of Ulrike Stadler's paintings, prints and stained glass as well as other artists' work, including protégée Tatiana Maxsimic's paintings.

For more information, email Artwalk Coordinator Bob Gray at rjgrayjr@tds.net or find Kingfield Friday Artwalk on Facebook.