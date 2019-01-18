Auditions for ‘Death of a Salesman’ to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY – Open auditions for the drama “Death of a Salesman” will be held on two dates: Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 5-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 2, 3-5 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub and Carolyn Smith.

A straight play, Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” is a serious drama about the illusion of the American dream. Production dates are Aug. 16-18, 2019. If you cannot attend this audition time, please contact Tim Straub, (tstraubster@gmail.com) for an alternate audition prior to Jan. 30. For information about the characters in the play, visit rangeley.org and click on the “Auditions” tab at the top of the page. The RFA is always looking for new talent and roles range from leads to small parts. Try something new!

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.