Author coming to Stratton School, Carrabassett Valley Public Library

EUSTIS - The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is bringing Beverly White-Adams to the Stratton School. She will then come to the library for a reading of Rusty Goes to Maine at 12:30 p.m. This even is free and open to the public.

Author Beverly White-Adams says that her friend could do nothing but laugh at her preparations for her dog, Rusty. Before bringing Rusty to a pet sitter, White-Adams prepared parfaits, shrimp and vegetables for him. It was at this moment that her friend suggested she write a book about her dog. White-Adams gladly obliged and has since completed four books about Rusty.

White-Adams invites readers to experience her new book in the Rusty series, The Adventures of Rusty: Rusty Goes to Maine Vol.3 (published by Trafford Publishing), which follows Rusty on his travels through Maine.

In the third installment in the Rusty adventures, Rusty travels to Maine, where he swims, hikes, sees sights and of course, sniffs. During his journey, he will encounter local wildlife, explore lakes, ponds, streams, waterfalls, a bog and learn about historical sites.

White-Adams hopes that her Rusty books will help readers realize the fun they can have with their dogs while traveling and doing some sightseeing of their own.