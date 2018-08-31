Author of ‘The Roots of a Family’ at Carrabassett Valley library on Sept. 8

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will host Gail Rowe, the author of The Roots of a Family in the Begin Family Community Room on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

Take a step back in time with the author as she describes the lives of her parents and grandparents during the great Depression and World War II. Her maternal grandparents raised 15 children in a four-room house without the benefit of electricity or indoor plumbing, while her paternal grandparents had a family of six on a small but prosperous dairy farm and market garden. Rich with historical detail and candor, this book is a remarkable tale of rural life, conveying "a time and a place and a way of life that is growing increasingly difficult to imagine."

Knowledge of family history is analogous to the weight of the keel in one’s ship. The more you know about how those who came before you and how they endured, the more substantial your keel. A handy thing to keep your ship afloat when it gets a bit rough.

Available at Amazon.com, in ten Maine libraries, and from GRowe02@yahoo.com