Author of “Women Going For It!” to present at FPL



FARMINGTON - Believing in female fortitude and risk-taking power, Diana Coleman shares compelling stories of women enjoying new experiences, riveting adventures, and life-changing risks in her book Women Going For It! Taking Risks After 50. She has lectured around the country about women and girls overcoming daunting challenges. Diana Coleman will be at the Farmington Public Library to speak and sign books on Thursday May 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Twenty-six dynamic women, 50s through 80s, share their captivating, risk-taking stories with grit and humor in the book Women Going For It! Taking Risks After 50. Donating a kidney to a stranger, building schools in Ethiopia, racing around a Roller Derby track; these women pursue adventures, interests and life changes. Feisty, tough, and determined, despite fears and challenges, they triumph over obstacles and persevere. Risk-taking tips and stimulating discussion questions are also featured. From Maine to California, Costa Rica to Kenya, these women's enlightening stories celebrate resilience and will inspire you to take meaningful risks.