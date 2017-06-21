Author Paul Doiron at DDGs on June 29

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author presentation and book signing of the book Knife Creek by beloved, award winning Maine author Paul Doiron. The event will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

When Maine game warden Mike Bowditch is tasked with shooting invasive feral hogs that are tearing up the forest in his district, he makes a horrific discovery—a dead baby buried in a shallow grave. Even more disturbing: evidence suggests the infant was the child of a young woman who was presumed to have died four years earlier after she disappeared from a group rafting trip. As Bowditch assists the reopened investigation, he begins to suspect that some of his neighbors aren't who they seem to be. When violence strikes close to home, he realizes that his unknown enemies will stop at nothing to keep their terrible secrets. Mike Bowditch has bucked the odds his whole career, but this time the intrepid warden may have finally followed his hunches one step too far.

Doiron is the author of the Mike Bowditch Mystery series, including Poacher’s Son, Trespasser, Bad Little Falls, Massacre Pond, Bone Orchard, The Precipice, Widowmaker, and Knife Creek. All Doiron’s books have been best sellers and many have won or been nominated for awards.

Doiron was also the Editor Emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as Editor in Chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and a current member of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a Registered Maine Guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife Kristen Lindquist.

"A violent, suspenseful, fast-paced tale written in Doiron's customary tight, vivid prose, with his keen eye for both idiosyncratic characters and the beauty of the natural landscape." — Associated Press

"Doiron's series keeps getting better and better... New readers can jump into the series here just fine, but be warned: You'll be compelled to read the rest." — RT Book Reviews (Top Pick)

"Doiron [makes] the Maine woods live and breathe... Multidimensional characters and a high level of suspense help make this a winner." — Publishers Weekly (starred review)