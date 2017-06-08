Author presentation, book signing on June 22

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author presentation and book signing of the book When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike by Michelle Houts on Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

It took her two tries, but in 1955, 67-year-old Emma “Grandma” Gatewood became the first woman to solo hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail in one thru-hike. Gatewood has become a legend for those who hike the trail, and in her home state of Ohio, where she helped found the Buckeye Trail. In recent years, she has been the subject of a bestselling biography and a documentary film.

In When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike, Michelle Houts brings us the first children’s book about her feat, which she accomplished without professional gear or even a tent. Houts chronicles the spirit of a seasoned outdoorswoman and mother of 11 whose grit and determination helped her to hike over 2,000 miles. Erica Magnus’s vibrant illustrations capture the wild animals, people from all walks of life, and unexpected challenges that this strong-willed woman encountered on the journey she initially called a “lark.” The author will be meeting the Bell sisters for the first time, two children from the Farmington area she encountered on her hike one day. The girls, now adults of course, are pictured in the book.

Praise for When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike:

“[When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike] is an inspiring story, imparting the notion that an action as basic as walking for pleasure could result in a feat for the record books.” – Booklist

"[Children] will certainly admire the can-do message of Grandma Gatewood’s story, her up-close encounters with adventures in the wild, including snakes, black flies, and bobcats, and her refusal to be stopped by a few setbacks." – WVXU

“While you savor this book, please surround yourself with as many small children as possible.... [When Grandma Gatewood Took a Hike] would make a great gift for youngsters who love the outdoors, especially those who live near enough to the Appalachian Trail to make their own sneaker prints on it.” - Hiking for Her

Michelle Houts holds degrees in special education and speech-language pathology. She is the author of several fiction and nonfiction books for young readers, including the award-winning The Beef Princess of Practical County, The Practical County Drama Queen, and Winterfrost.