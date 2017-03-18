Author signing at DDG Booksellers on March 22

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author appearance and book signing on March 22 at 7 p.m. for Julia Bouwsma, author of Work by Bloodlight, the winner of the 2015 Cider Press Review Book Award.

Bouwsma lives off-the-grid in the mountains of western Maine, where she is a poet, freelance editor, critic, small-town librarian, and farmer. Her poems and reviews can be found in Bellingham Review, Cimarron Review, Colorado Review, Cutthroat, The Progressive, Puerto del Sol, RHINO, Salamander, Sugar House Review, and others.

Bouwsma is the recipient of residencies from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and the Vermont Studio Center. She earned her BA from Swarthmore College and her MFA from Goddard College. A former Managing Editor for Alice James Books, she currently serves as Book Review Editor for Connotation Press: An Online Artifact and as Library Director for Webster Library in Kingfield.

Praise for Work by Bloodlight:

“The elegiac is a most tender and yet most rigorous accounting. Every detail of its fact and decorum must register upon flesh, upon the syllables of flesh. In Work By Bloodlight, Bouwsma unfailingly discovers the higher registers and the keenest syllables. They beautifully prove to be a “wingspan against snow.”

— Donald Revell, author of A Thief of Strings, Pennyweight Windows: New & Selected Poems, and My Mojave"

“What an earthy song, these poems! They rise up from the dark earth, the images quirked and turned to serve a raw transformative vision in this twenty-first century book of seeing with your eyes open. This book will be useful for visionaries, taxidermists, and all those who look for the exact knowledge of the sacred in profane earthy humanness.”

— Joy Harjo, poet, musician, performer, teacher