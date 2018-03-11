Award-winning author at CV Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Monica Wood- novelist, memoirist, and playwright, will be doing a book reading and signing at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Saturday March 31 at 4:30 p.m. Her most recent novel, The One-in-a-Million Boy, has been published in 20 foreign editions and won a 2017 Nautilus Award (Gold) and the New England Society Book Award.

She is also the author of When We Were the Kennedys, a New England bestseller, Oprah magazine summer-reading pick, and winner of the May Sarton Memoir Award and the 2016 Maine Literary Award. Her novel Any Bitter Thing was an ABA bestseller and Book Sense Top Ten pick.

Her other fiction includes Ernie’s Ark, which has been excerpted on NPR's "Selected Shorts" and selected by several towns and cities as their "One Book, One Community" read; My Only Story, a finalist for the Kate Chopin Award; and Secret Language, her first novel. Her widely anthologized short stories have won a Pushcart Prize and been featured on public radio. She also writes books for writers and teachers. Her nonfiction has appeared in Oprah, New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Parade, and many other publications. Her recent play, Papermaker, debuted at Portland Stage in an extended run, its bestselling play ever.

Please call the CV Library at 237-3535 for more information