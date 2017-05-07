Award winning bluegrass band to play in Vienna

VIENNA - This May 20, at 7 p.m. Vienna Union Hall will kick off its 2017 season with one of Maine's most popular and respected Bluegrass bands, the Katahdin Valley Boys.

The Katahdin Valley Boys have been thrilling audiences around Maine and northern New England since their blending of talents in 1998.

They were honored as recipients of the “Bluegrass Band of the Year” award for 2012 by The Maine Country Music Association and in 2008, 2009, and 2011 by the Maine Academy of Country Music. The Katahdin Valley Boys take pride in presenting their audiences with top quality, traditional, and contemporary Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel music.

Each member brings many years of experience and professional showmanship to the band's hard driving traditional Bluegrass sound. A KVB show is unique in that all band members share lead and harmony singing. Their repertoire features tight harmonies and smooth solos. KVB performs family oriented shows have a fresh, personal, approach and an exciting format.

Members of the band include Vienna hometown virtuoso Dan Simons. A well seasoned musician, Dan plays Bluegrass Mandolin, sings lead and harmony vocals, and is a talented guitar player. Dan draws from a wealth of experience having played with several roots and bluegrass ensembles performing original material as well as cover tunes. The Katahdin Valley Boys were proud to add Dan to the band in 2016.

Jeff Folger is a native of Sidney. A towering lead and tenor harmony singer, Jeff plays the 5- string banjo in a traditional, hard driving style. The classic sounds of Ralph Stanley, Earl Scruggs and J.D. Crowe have been a major part of his musical influence. Jeff has been performing since 1993 and has been with the Katahdin Valley Boys since 1998 as a founding member.

Ken Brooks calls Athens home. Ken was honored by the Maine County Music Association as an inductee into the “Country Music Hall of Fame” in 2012. His superb rhythm and lead Guitar picking along with lead and harmony vocals enhance the band's all around sound. Ken brings a wealth of experience and vast repertoire to the band. Performing since 1965, Ken has played with several popular bluegrass bands. Ken has an extensive discography having recorded as a solo and ensemble artist. The Katahdin Valley Boys are proud to incorporate Ken's vocal excellence and solid guitar work into the band.

Steve Bixby plays the Upright Bass, performs much of the MC work, and add his vocal work to the show. Originally from Ashland, Massachusetts, Steve lives on the Pemaquid Penninsula in Round Pond. At the invitation of a friend to join him at a festival in New York State, Steve caught the Bluegrass bug in 1978 and began playing Bluegrass Bass in 1980. An accomplished Bass player and recording artist, he has performed with several well known Bluegrass acts and at numerous Bluegrass Festivals throughout the Northeast.

Tickets are $10.00. For tickets or more information email viennaunionhall@gmail.com or call 293-2674.