Award winning children’s musician playing at CVPL

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Jump on the Song Toboggan and sing-a-long with Matt Loosigian of Earth Jams. Matt is a Brunswick based folk singer, guitarist, and songwriter specializing in playful, funny songs about ecology and being green. Join him as he works his musical magic in this interactive and fun music show.

“All four of us absolutely LOVED you. We've seen many performers over the years, and I've never noticed my children so entranced and so interested in remembering particular songs.” Felicity – Parent of three

Loosigian has the unique ability to capture and keep the attention of children from babies through elementary ages. Inspired by Matt’s incredibly dynamic voice and charismatic performance style, participants will sing, play, and dance along as this musical wizard pulls giggles out of his guitar. As he performs it’s clear that

Loosigian has a great love of music, fun and children and wants to transmit that love to the families.

“I believe that every child has a seed of music inside. If we nurture those seeds by teaching them to exercise their musical muscles from a young age they will blossom into enthusiastic musical beings. I demonstrate how easy and fun it is to make your own music. Hooray!”

Loosigian has spreading musical joy around Maine and New England for 12 years. With a deep background in choral, solo and a cappella singing, today he performs school assemblies, family concerts, and leads workshops for teachers. In 2009, he released a solo album, Hungry for the Sun, that received a Kids Music Award, with songs about ecology and being green. He is also the music teacher at Cricket Hunt School in Freeport and teaches Music Together classes in Brunswick.

Matt Loves singing with children and families so don’t miss out on bringing your family to experience the magic of song with Matt Loosigian at 4:30 P.M. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at The Carrabassett Valley Public Library.